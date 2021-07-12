Algae blooms prompt closure of some Lake Champlain beaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All Lake Champlain beaches in Burlington were closed Monday because of the presence of potentially toxic cyanobateria.

The Parks and Recreation Department in the Vermont city announced Monday that the beaches of Oakledge and Texaco were closed after the bacteria was detected. North Beach and Leddy beach were closed because they were showing signs of bacteria blooms.

All the beaches will remain closed until further notice.

Cyanobateria blooms can produce harmful toxins. They occur after prolonged stretches of hot weather.

The Vermont Health Department publishes a cyanobacteria tracker for Lake Champlain and other bodies of water in the state.