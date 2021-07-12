Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Algae blooms prompt closure of some Lake Champlain beaches

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — All Lake Champlain beaches in Burlington were closed Monday because of the presence of potentially toxic cyanobateria.

The Parks and Recreation Department in the Vermont city announced Monday that the beaches of Oakledge and Texaco were closed after the bacteria was detected. North Beach and Leddy beach were closed because they were showing signs of bacteria blooms.

All the beaches will remain closed until further notice.

Cyanobateria blooms can produce harmful toxins. They occur after prolonged stretches of hot weather.

The Vermont Health Department publishes a cyanobacteria tracker for Lake Champlain and other bodies of water in the state.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
288K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Lake Champlain#Beaches#Ap#Recreation Department#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy