Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Regions Bank offers Built app for homebuilders, developers

By Angel Coker
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regions Bank has partnered with a construction finance technology company to simplify the lending process for homebuilders and developers. The bank is now offering the Built app, a cloud-based technology platform that administers documentation, simplifies payment and accelerates the building process. The app gives builders and developers new construction loan...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Bank#Homebuilder#Construction Loan#Built
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Industrythecustomer.net

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus‘ Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

List: Birmingham’s largest employers

A job market recovery is top of mind for many Birmingham businesses as the local economy continues its bumpy rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. Returning to pre-crisis workforce levels has been a challenge for many companies on our new List of the largest employers in the Magic City. You can check out the five largest employers and more information about the List below.
Cell PhonesMiddletown Press

WaterStone Bank Partners with HT Mobile Apps to Offer Banker Jr. Application

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. HT Mobile Apps (HTMA), an innovative, Michigan-based FinTech company, has been selected to implement its educational Banker Jr. product for WaterStone Bank, which is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wis. Banker Jr. is a brandable application that will enable WaterStone to expand its mobile banking...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021. The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021. This year’s recipients comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names like Square, Stripe, and Robinhood to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises such as Dave, Petal, and Hippo. The diverse range of products and services offered through financial technology - payment processing, online and mobile banking, online lending, P2P payments, financial software and services to name a few - have led to the possibilities for transforming not only the financial industry, but other sectors such as hospitality, education, transportation, and fundraising, among others. Financial technology advancement creates an ecosystem where businesses can work more collaboratively and ultimately put more financial control in the hands of companies, business owners and consumers.
Economyfinextra.com

Broadridge entrusts data analytics to Snowflake Data Cloud

To enhance its global asset management clients’ decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn’t before.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

xScion Announces Partnership with Apptio

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consultancy that helps clients Turn Change Into Value™, today announced a consulting partnership with Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, optimize and plan technology spend. The partnership will help Financial Services and Public Sector clients realize the business value of their Cloud technology investments.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Indian B2B Payments Firm PayMate Planning $400M IPO

PayMate India Pvt, a Mumbai-based business-to-business (B2B) payment solution provider, has chosen financial institutions to handle its initial public offering, which could raise about $400 million, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (July 27). The share sale could happen as early as 2022 and PayMate intends to file a draft prospectus for...
Businessthepaypers.com

HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft has selected global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) as a launch partner for its industry cloud Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, according to IBS intelligence. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee...
Businessthepaypers.com

IXOPAY partners with SHS Viveon for centralised payments and risk management

Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY has partnered with risk, credit and compliance management services provider SHS Viveon. The strategic partnership will see IXOPAY and SHS Viveon provide clients with a payment solution that enables them to have optimised risk and credit management in an integrated platform, letting them focus on their core business.
Businessaithority.com

JupiterOne Adds New Strategic Investors, Cisco Investments And Splunk Ventures, To Support Ecosystem

JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced two additional strategic investors, Cisco Investments and Splunk Ventures. This follows JupiterOne’s recent $30M Series B funding round in May 2021 led by new investor Sapphire Ventures. Previously, JupiterOne raised $19 million in Series A funding announced in September 2020. Since September 2020, JupiterOne has raised more than $49 million.
Technologycryptopolitan.com

DashDirect app offers crypto payments to its users

• DashDirect will be accepted by over 100 online stores. • The crypto payment wallet will be backed by Dash. The crypto market is going through a time of popularity, surrounded by memes, influential entrepreneurs, and speculations that motivate investment. Cryptocurrencies have had adoption problems since the first token was...
Businessfinextra.com

Blockchain trade finance platform Factorin raises investment from MTS

The Venture building arm of the international investment firm Digital Horizon announces the sale of a controlling stake in a blockchain platform Factorin to Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, Russia’s largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services. Factorin, the two year old blockchain-based trade finance platform, was valued at $23 million.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

National homebuilder acquires 275 acres for latest project in region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two active players in Charlotte’s residential real estate market have crossed paths on a project in Cabarrus County. M/I Homes, a national homebuilder, has acquired 275 acres for a new single-family residential development. The project, called Annsborough Park, calls for 300 single-family homes at a site off Odell School Road just west of Concord. The land was acquired from a group led by Walton Global Holdings, an Arizona-based real estate investment and asset management company.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Securing UX in Open Banking Apps

Historically, only large, well-established banks had control over the majority of consumer and corporate finances, making it highly challenging for smaller financial services providers to break into the market. Open banking has transformed the way organizations and consumers manage their money, as users can now conveniently access their finances from the comfort of their homes. This revolution in banking has also presented a wealth of opportunities for small financial organizations to provide competitive services and for developers to design the latest innovative open banking apps.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Pearce Joins Citizens Bank as Director of Business Development

Citizens Bank announced Tammy Pearce has been hired as the bank’s director of business development for the north Central Arkansas market. Pearce will be based in its Batesville headquarters. Her dedicated role will allow for institutional growth and increase community influence. In this role, Pearce will leverage her expertise in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy