Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Geneva Woman Arrested on Felony Robbery and Grand Larceny Charges

By News Staff
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 17 days ago

A Geneva woman has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with an incident that happened at a home in Waterloo on May 16th. 24-year old Brittany Neagele is accused of removing a person’s wallet, which had cash and credit cards in it, from a person she was involved in a struggle with before fleeing the scene.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Crime & Safety
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Larceny#Felonies#Neagele#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charge

A Bloomfield man was arrested Thursday on petit larceny charges. James Richmond is accused of failing to report employment to the Ontario County Department of Social Services while he was receiving public assistance benefits. He received $776.00 he was not entitled to. Richmond was issued an appearance ticket. Get the...
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Hurt in Motorcycle Accident

An Ontario County man was injured in car-motorcycle accident yesterday in Phelps. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year old Harry Swift, of Canandaigua was operating his motorcycle south on Route 488 when 36-year old Mary Gilbert of Penn Yan was traveling north on Route 488. She attempted to turn west onto Waddell Road and turned in front of the motorcycle.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Man Charged With Hate Crime

A Steuben County man has been charged with a hate crime after being accused of harassing another person due to their race. 73-year old Robert Robbins of Corning was arrested after police claim he intentionally and repeatedly harassed another person, placing them in fear of physical injury due to their race.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Assaulting Steuben Co. Corrections Officer

A Steuben County Corrections Officer was allegedly assaulted by a Penn Yan man at the Steuben County Jail. 23-year old Tucker Parmelee is accused of “secreting cannabis in his person when being booked into the jail” and attempting to smoke it while in his cell. When Parmelee was being removed from his cell for his safety, he allegedly struck an officer on purpose, resulting in an injury. Parmalee was charged with assault and promoting prison contraband, both felonies, and sent back to jail.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Inmate Takes Frustration Out on Mattress

Thanks to an inmate at the Ontario County Jail, we now know how much a mattress behind bars costs. 19-year old Troy Strickland, of Phelps, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging his mattress. The sheriff’s office reports Strickland caused $94.90 worth of damage. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for DWI

On 7/25/2021, at 5:06 PM, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Amber D. Kronenwetter, age 28, of Seneca Falls for Driving While Intoxicated; Drugs and Failure to maintain lane. Police were initially called to a local business for a woman passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle had left the business and police observed Kronenwetter commit a moving violation, prompting the stop. Kronenwetter was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Shotgun Malfunction Injures 14-Year-Old Boy in Seneca County

A shotgun that malfunctioned when fired sent a 14-year old Seneca County boy to Strong Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. The teen was firing a shotgun in a field in the area of Nielsen Road and Route 96A in the town of Fayette when it malfunctioned, causing the barrel to explode. The boy was struck by a piece of shrapnel from the barrel and suffered an injury to his arm.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On July 25th 2021 at 9:06 pm the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Charles Smith, age 44, of Seneca Falls for Displayed forged cert. of inspection a misdemeanor, Uninspected motor vehicle, Unregistered motor vehicle and Operating without a rear bumper. The traffic stop stemmed from a registration violation during the stop it was found that the vehicle was suspended for insurance lapse and Smith had switched NYS inspection stickers on the vehicle. Smith was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and UTT’s and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Murder Case Hearing This Week In Seneca County Court

A hearing this week in Seneca County Court discussed details of a Waterloo murder case. The Finger Lakes Times reports police testified that body camera footage will show John Gray the third said he killed two people. Gray is charged with the murder of his wife, Geneva Middle School teacher Ashia Chilson-Gray. She was killed last November at her Waterloo East River Street home.
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Man Arrested Twice in Less Than 24 Hours for Resisting Arrest; Accused of Striking Officer Back in June

A Watkins Glen man arrested late last month for allegedly striking a police officer was arrested twice in less than 24-hours for physically resisting arrest. 42-year-old Robert Martinelli was arrested Sunday on criminal contempt and resisting arrest charges after he allegedly violated a court order of protection. While being taken into custody, police say Martinelli resisted. He required medical attention and was taken to Schuyler Hospital and was released on an appearance ticket.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested for Criminal Mischief

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Williamson man for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree following the investigation into the report of a disturbance. Malachi S. Bovee, age 27, of 4052 Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson was arrested by deputies following a...
Palmyra, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Extricate Three People Following Two-Car Collision On Route 21

Firefighters had to extricate three people out of two cars that were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon on State Route 21 in Palmyra. 34-year old Christopher Everhart, of Walworth, is accused of driving south in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed when he collided with the driver’s side door of a car that was attempting to turn left onto North Creek Road. After Everhart, the driver of the second car, 33-year old Emanuel Hernandez, of East Rochester and one passenger were cut out of their respective vehicles, they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for various injuries.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Williamson woman is facing welfare fraud charges following a joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. It is alleged that 33-year old Nicole Brotherton intentionally failed to disclose resources in the form of a residence that she owned to the Department of Social Services.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Alleged Boat Thief Trapped by Canal Lock

A homeless man from Nebraska was locked up, thanks to a lock. Seneca Falls Police say 35 year old Eric Warbelton stole a boat moored at a dock on Cowling Street in Seneca Falls. They say he took off through the canal, but they were able to stop him when he got to the canal lock in Waterloo. Warbleton was charged with grand larceny and released to appear in court at a later date.
Schuyler County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Stiffer Penalties Proposed for Hosts of Underage Parties in Schuyler County

Residents of Schuyler County could soon face stricter punishment if they are found to have hosted a party where drugs and alcohol were used by people under 21. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary was joined by members of the Schuyler County Coalition Against Underage Drinking and Drugs this week for a presentation before the county’s Public Safety Committee. They are proposing a law that would hold “social hosts” criminally liable for providing alcohol and drugs to attendees under the age of 21 or for allowing the use of drugs and alcohol even if they did not provide them. Parents that legally allow their own child to drink alcohol would not be targeted and an exception would be made for those that use medical marijuana.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Four Hurt In Wayne County Truck-Car Crash

Two people were airlifted, two others were taken by ambulance last night from the scene of a truck-car crash on Route 21 near the Speedway in the Wayne County town of Marion. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say the drivers -Deven Ferrelldeutenberg of Newark and John Briggs Jr. of Macedon were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial for minor injuries. Passengers Blake Vitaro and Logan Wickman airlifted to Strong. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Drowns in Erie Canal Attempting to Save Dog

A Wayne County father drowned in the Erie Canal Tuesday while attempting to save his dog. Police say Michael Singer of Macedon was fishing with his four-year-old child on the Canal in Macedon when the dog fell into the water. The 36-year-old jumped in after the animal and became caught in the current. His body was recovered about 90 minutes into the incident.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Three Injured in Wayne County Motorcycle Accident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to a report of a motorcycle crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lake Road, in the Town of Sodus. Christopher J. Griffin, age 45, of Rochester, NY was traveling northbound on Maple Avenue with his wife, Joni S. Griffin, age 42, of Rochester, NY as a rear passenger when his brother, Theodore A. Griffin, age 52, of Rochester, NY with rear passenger, Patricia A. Gibson, age 47, of Hilton, NY turned his right turn signal on to turn onto Lake Road. Witnesses stated Christopher J. Griffin reacted by slamming his breaks causing his motorcycle to lose control, hit Theodore’s motorcycle, and go onto its side. Joni S. Griffin was transported by Life Net Air to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Christopher J. Griffin and Patricia A. Gibson were transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted on scene by Sodus Town Ambulance, Silver Waters Ambulance, Williamson Town Ambulance, Sodus Fire Department, and Wallington Fire Department.

Comments / 1

Community Policy