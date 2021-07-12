California Focus: Housing bill redux – when will true believers learn?
Sign outside the Water Garden, a sprawling Santa Monica office complex: Space available – 360,000 square feet. That’s a lot of vacant space in a prime location just blocks from the Pacific Ocean which features 17 acres of modern six-story buildings, fountains and basketball courts, a luxury gym, hallways of Italian and Brazilian marble, restaurant and commercial spaces and more. But so far, no takers.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
