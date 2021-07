A classic soft and chewy sugar cookie with a Filipino twist! These vibrant ube sugar cookies are easy to make and are definitely a dessert to remember. Ube has been all the rage lately, and for good reason! Ube was such a large part of my childhood and I am so happy to see widespread appreciation for the ingredient. If you haven’t heard of ube, you’re in for a treat! Ube is is a purple yam that originates from the Philippines that has long been a staple in Filipino cuisine. It is used in a plethora of Filipino desserts and (I may be biased but) it is one of my absolute favorite flavors.