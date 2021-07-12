Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plum, PA

Former Plum mayoral candidate who died unexpectedly being honored with golf outing

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p08T1_0aufEzbZ00

PLUM, Pa. — Shawn Marcellino, a man who hoped to be the next mayor of Plum, a place he grew up and still called home, is being honored since his tragic death last month after collapsing during a softball game.

Marcellino died of a ruptured aorta at the age of 40, his longtime friend, Mike Devine, said.

“I was with him playing softball that night, and when he walked off the field he said he was having chest pains,” Devine said. “It was the most devastating news I’ve ever received.”

A golf outing will be held Aug. 14 at the Hill Crest Country Club to raise money toward renovating the field at Living Word Church, where Marcellino played his last game. Devine said the field is pretty run down.

“There are currently no bleachers. There are no player benches. The fencing, the backstop is all kind of really old,” he said.

The Allegheny Freedom Works group is hosting the event. Marcellino was one of its founders.

Once the renovation is finished, Devine said they plan to dedicate the field in Marcellino’s name.

Devine said softball was a huge part of Marcellino’s life, but he also had a passion to become the mayor of Plum after winning the Democratic primary.

“He wanted a fresh start for Plum. He wanted to see Plum go in a new direction from where it’s been for the past 20 years. He wanted to be a voice for the entire community,” Devine said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Plum, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Softball Player#Living Word Church#Democratic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy