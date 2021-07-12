Former Plum mayoral candidate who died unexpectedly being honored with golf outing

PLUM, Pa. — Shawn Marcellino, a man who hoped to be the next mayor of Plum, a place he grew up and still called home, is being honored since his tragic death last month after collapsing during a softball game.

Marcellino died of a ruptured aorta at the age of 40, his longtime friend, Mike Devine, said.

“I was with him playing softball that night, and when he walked off the field he said he was having chest pains,” Devine said. “It was the most devastating news I’ve ever received.”

A golf outing will be held Aug. 14 at the Hill Crest Country Club to raise money toward renovating the field at Living Word Church, where Marcellino played his last game. Devine said the field is pretty run down.

“There are currently no bleachers. There are no player benches. The fencing, the backstop is all kind of really old,” he said.

The Allegheny Freedom Works group is hosting the event. Marcellino was one of its founders.

Once the renovation is finished, Devine said they plan to dedicate the field in Marcellino’s name.

Devine said softball was a huge part of Marcellino’s life, but he also had a passion to become the mayor of Plum after winning the Democratic primary.

“He wanted a fresh start for Plum. He wanted to see Plum go in a new direction from where it’s been for the past 20 years. He wanted to be a voice for the entire community,” Devine said.

