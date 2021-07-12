Cancel
LVMH’s Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – LVMH’s Moët Hennessy and Italy’s Campari have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector. In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

