LVMH’s Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

Zeus International, the fastest growing consulting, management, and development services Hospitality Group in Southern Europe, announced another successful acquisition in Milan, Italy. The group, specifically, proceeded with the acquisition of the company Malpensa Gestioni, Tenant of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Milan, in the area of ​​Malpensa airport. The Zeus International group was also the hotel consultant of Prodea Immobiliare, a subsidiary of Prodea Investments, which acquired the property from Aquileia Capital. Aquileia Capital, whose Zeus International was the hotel consultant as well, is one of the largest property owners in Italy and PRODEA is the largest Greek property management company in Greece and Cyprus, with a selective presence in Italy.