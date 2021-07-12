Wall Street wealth trio sticks to reflation bets after selloff

Some of the world’s biggest money managers are betting on a swift comeback for battered reflation trades. JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management — which together account for some $12 trillion in assets —- say the bond-market gains that have sent yields into a sudden tailspin are nothing to worry about. It’s a temporary blip, they say, that belies a more comforting reality: that the global recovery is still on track.