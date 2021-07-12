Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street wealth trio sticks to reflation bets after selloff

By Anchalee Worrachate
Financial-Planning.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the world’s biggest money managers are betting on a swift comeback for battered reflation trades. JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management — which together account for some $12 trillion in assets —- say the bond-market gains that have sent yields into a sudden tailspin are nothing to worry about. It’s a temporary blip, they say, that belies a more comforting reality: that the global recovery is still on track.

www.financial-planning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Asset Allocation#Government Bonds#Inflation#Jpmorgan Asset Management#Jpmorgan Chase#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Ing Financial Markets#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wall Street opens green and the Dow Jones rises 0.35% despite economic data

New York, Jul 29 (EFE) .- Wall Street opened this Thursday in green and the Industrial Dow Jones, its main indicator, rose 0.35% despite weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States. Half an hour after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 122.40 points and...
MarketsStreet.Com

What the Fed Said and Did, Robinhood IPO, Trading Ford, Facebook and ServiceNow

If the mission was to set the table for possibly setting the table or talking about withdrawing accommodation in order to talk about withdrawing accommodation, then "mission accomplished." At first glance, at least to this long-time Fed watcher, Wednesday's official FOMC policy statement came off as mildly hawkish. It became...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Wall Street Set for Small Gains Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

US stocks were set for a cautiously higher open Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's afternoon monetary policy decision statement. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 15 points or 0.04%, S&P futures gained 4.0 points or 0.09%, and Nasdaq futures increased 55 points or 0.4%. Oil...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might...
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of...
Stocksgbnewsnetwork.com

Stock Market Risks in the Spotlight

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing how inflation and interest-rate fears, regulatory or legislative action, and other factors could influence stock prices in 2021:. During March 2021, the widening availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, signs of improving economic conditions, and a third, $1.9 trillion...
Stocksseeitmarket.com

German DAX to Reverse Higher, Elliott Wave 5 Price Target 16000+

Inter-market analysis of stocks, bonds, and currencies are aligning and should be supportive of another move higher for the German DAX stock market index. Furthermore, Elliott wave analysis also supports another rally to new highs for the German DAX. This should coincide with a bit more weakness in the EURUSD...
Stockstnledger.com

Weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street back from records

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes back slightly from the records they set a day earlier. Weakness in big technology companies was the biggest factor for the decline Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Markets have been choppy as investors try...
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks drop as investors eye earnings, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday as investors focused on earnings reports from big tech names and a key meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 85.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to 35,058.52. The S&P 500 fell 20.84 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,401.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 180.14 points, or 1.21 percent, to 14,660.58.
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Analysts attributed the US retreat to profit taking after prices surged in recent days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500 turns slightly higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 reversed declines to trade barely higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economic recovery remained on track despite rising coronavirus cases and that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors." The Dow cut its declines while...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: COVID, China Rattle the Rally

A second day of global fears over China's regulatory crackdown, as well as rising COVID concerns back home, were enough to knock U.S. stocks off their lofty perch Tuesday. Rattling domestic stocks today were reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were prepared to suggest that Americans in COVID hot spots wear masks indoors to combat the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Currenciesfroggyweb.com

Column: Markets tire of anti-dollar bet as central banks diverge

LONDON (Reuters) – After 16 months of betting against the U.S. dollar, currency speculators appear to have thrown in the towel. Whether that’s positive or negative for the world’s biggest reserve currency is always a moot point. Extreme positioning often proves to be a contrary signal revealing more about stretched, overcrowded trades than a direction of travel.
Marketsinvesting.com

China Selloff Steadies But Wall Street Wobbles; U.S. Dollar Eyes Fed

China jitters spread to global equities but rebound may already be underway. US shares slip despite stellar earnings amid China and peak growth concerns. Dollar inches higher ahead of Fed decision despite subdued yields. Somewhat calmer day for equities after Asian tumult. Stocks in China were attempting to break their...
Stocksspglobal.com

Fears of a US market correction grow as stocks climb to new highs

A bright economic outlook and extremely accommodative monetary policy have created one of the longest, uninterrupted rallies in U.S. equity market history, but risks from coronavirus variants, a sudden monetary policy shift and hot inflation have raised concerns for some investors about a correction. "Equities are in for a sizable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy