Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee’s Next Wave Highlights Cactus Club Bill

By Allen Halas
shepherdexpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the recent return of live music was enough to celebrate on Saturday night in Bay View, the night had a buzz of long-anticipated energy from every act at Cactus Club. A mixed-genre bill featured rappers Mo’City, PaperStacks, WillOnWater and King Myles, along with R&B crooner Clayton and indie rock notables Will Pfrang & The Good Land Gang. While many of the acts spent the duration of the pandemic maintaining an online presence, Saturday night felt like a chance to finally get together and properly commemorate their hard work.

shepherdexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Songwriting#Paperstacks#Benchwarmers#Ap Water#The Good Land Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Summerfest Adds 30 Headliners to Lineup

The 2021 Summerfest schedule has been ever-evolving, but on Tuesday morning, the festival announced their final slate of headliner additions. The world’s largest music festival got even bigger, with more that 30 new names being added to the festival as official headliners. In addition to the shift in format to three weeks of Thursday-Saturday dates, 2021 has also seen a significant number of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. headliner slots, something that Summerfest had only previously dabbled with.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

I (Used To) Love the Nightlife

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Hella Mega Tour

Summerfest 2021 is set to open with an alternative rock explosion with the first of three “Wednesday Weekend Kick Off” concerts taking place before each weekend of the festival. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will bring the Hella Mega Tour to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which was originally set to take place in 2020, albeit skipping Milwaukee. The tour is the first time that all three bands have shared the same stage.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Puerto Rican Family Festival Returns this Weekend

Yussef Morales and Victor Huyke were busy organizing this Sunday’s The Puerto Rican Family Festival. The event which debuted in 2017 was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and uncertainty continued into 2021. Once the decision was made to go ahead this summer, the permits, acts, vendors and location had to be secured quickly, but Morales and Huyke pulled it off. It is a testament to their organizational abilities, as well as their love for the city of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?

A new fine dining restaurant, Lupi & Iris, is scheduled to open in lower level of the 7Seventy7 building in downtown Milwaukee. Behind the venture is James Beard award-winner Adam Siegel, the former corporate chef for The Bartolotta Restaurants, and Michael DeMichele, a developer and architect. Lupi & Iris will feature French and Italian Riviera-inspired cuisine.
Musiclocalsyr.com

Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6. Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows. Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This...
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

The Legacy Of Wisconsin's First — And Only — Black-Owned Brewery

In 1970, a group of Black business owners from Milwaukee purchased Peoples Brewing in Oshkosh, making it Wisconsin’s first — and only — Black-owned brewing company in the state's history. The group, led by Theodore "Ted" Mack, called United Black Enterprises, hoped to establish a brewery for their community. For...
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

829 N. Cass St.

Super Cute Downtown MKE Studio - Heat Included! - Sml Dog Friendly - Studio apartment available at 829 N. Cass. Downtown Milwaukee studio apartment available in the heart of Milwaukee's downtown neighborhood. Cats and Small Dogs (under 20#) are welcome!! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer in the building. On-site management. Quiet building, perfect for UWM/Marquette grad students or young professionals.
MusicScranton Times

Powerful female voices release top-notch sequels

THE GOOD: Singer/songwriter Jenn Wasner (also half of indie rock duo Wye Oak) releases her second record under the moniker Flock of Dimes. THE NITTY GRITTY: Wasner hasn’t stopped working over the past decade. In addition to recording and touring with Wye Oak, she’s released solo efforts, collaborated with other bands and was even a touring musician for Bon Iver. COVID-19 brought most of that to a screeching halt last year.
RestaurantsThe Tab

New club Ziggy’s to open in York next week

Ziggy’s Nightclub will return to York on Friday 23rd July. Previously Mansion, Ziggy’s has been shut since 2019 after it failed to renew its tenancy but will be returning to Micklegate next week. Ziggy’s originally opened in 1982, remaining a popular club throughout the 80s and 90s until it rebranded...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Armenian Fest This Sunday for Food, Music and Culture

Thanks to Milwaukee’s abundance of diverse ethnic festivals, we can try authentic cuisines of the world without having to leave Milwaukee County. Armenian Fest—which takes place on Sunday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church (7825 W. Layton Ave.)—features scratch-made Armenian food crafted from family recipes.
Newport, RIBoston Globe

A stripped-down but spirited Newport Folk Festival, with a Beck sing-along

It is no surprise to find COVID reverberating through this year’s Newport Folk Festival after forcing its cancellation in 2020. The 2021 version, under the moniker “Folk On,” has a slimmed-down character — reduced daily capacity and a compensatory doubling of the festival’s length from three days to six, proof of vaccination (or negative test) to attend, and fewer acts playing on only two main stages.
Theater & DanceSFGate

Angel Olsen Transforms Men Without Hats' 'Safety Dance' Into Sulky Quarantine Jam

Angel Olsen continues turning back the clock with her take on Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance,” off her upcoming Eighties covers LP Aisles. Similar to her rendition of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” “Safety Dance” showcases Olsen’s haunted, alluring vocals. Gone are the original’s throbbing synthesizers perfect for the dance floor — Olsen’s version is meant for sulking at home.
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Marijuana-themed sub shop Cheba Hut to open in Milwaukee next week

Marijuana-themed fast-casual restaurant Cheba Hut has set a July 26 opening date for its new location on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to a news release Thursday. The toasted sub shop at 2907 N. Oakland Ave., blocks away from UW-Milwaukee’s campus, is the Colorado-based chain’s first store in the Milwaukee-area and second in Wisconsin. Cheba Hut’s menu features 30 signature sub sandwiches, salads, “munchies,” and a variety of Rice Krispy treats. It’s Milwaukee location also has a full-service bar, serving signature drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita, as well as local craft beer from Milwaukee Brewing Company, Third Space Brewing, Good City Brewing, 3 Sheeps Brewing Co.
Steubenville, OHWTOV 9

Handful of hockey greats highlight Franciscan Baron Club dinner

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Franciscan University of Steubenville will host its annual Baron Club Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 5, and this year's event will feature some pretty special guests. Mike Eruzione, Ken Morrow, and Craig Patrick of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team will be in attendance. Former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

A Faux-Ghost Sign in the Historic Third Ward

When you set your eyes on the Sen-Sen breath mint ghost sign on the north wall of the Broadway Theatre Center, at 158 N. Broadway in the Third Ward, it looks legit but it’s not. Invented by Thomas Dunn and allocated by the company bearing his name, Sen Sens were originally marketed as a breath perfume in the late 19th century and invented by the T. B. Dunn Company. It was then produced by F&F Foods until the products discontinuation in July 2013.

Comments / 0

Community Policy