Milwaukee’s Next Wave Highlights Cactus Club Bill

Yussef Morales and Victor Huyke were busy organizing this Sunday’s The Puerto Rican Family Festival. The event which debuted in 2017 was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and uncertainty continued into 2021. Once the decision was made to go ahead this summer, the permits, acts, vendors and location had to be secured quickly, but Morales and Huyke pulled it off. It is a testament to their organizational abilities, as well as their love for the city of Milwaukee.