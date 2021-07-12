Milwaukee’s Next Wave Highlights Cactus Club Bill
While the recent return of live music was enough to celebrate on Saturday night in Bay View, the night had a buzz of long-anticipated energy from every act at Cactus Club. A mixed-genre bill featured rappers Mo’City, PaperStacks, WillOnWater and King Myles, along with R&B crooner Clayton and indie rock notables Will Pfrang & The Good Land Gang. While many of the acts spent the duration of the pandemic maintaining an online presence, Saturday night felt like a chance to finally get together and properly commemorate their hard work.shepherdexpress.com
