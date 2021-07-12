Summer Follies at the Moss Mansion
The Moss Mansion in Billings collaborates with Yellowstone Repertory Theatre and the Western Heritage Center in Moss Summer Follies, July 17-18 on the lawn at the historic landmark. This lively musical revue explores the beginnings of the Moss Mansion and city of Billings. Meet the Moss family and other notable Billings characters courtesy of cast members Susan Sommerfeld, Craig Huisenga, Maria Miller and Cole Johnson, with musical accompaniment by Lynette Tedlund.livelytimes.com
