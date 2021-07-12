Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

6,500 in San Fernando Valley without power following electrical vault problems

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNKFd_0aufERmz00

On a day that a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s in the San Fernando Valley, roughly 6,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers lost electricity Monday in the Valley Glen and Sherman Oaks areas due to possible explosions in underground electrical vaults.

Firefighters were sent to the 6000 block of North Fulton Avenue about 10 a.m. in response to reports of one or more possible explosions in underground electric vaults, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No fire was found, but some smoke was reported in the area, the LAFD reported. Overhead media footage from the scene showed one manhole cover had blown off.

No injuries were reported. Authorities fielded several calls about stuck elevators in the outage area, according to the LAFD.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were sent to handle the outage. As of mid-afternoon, the DWP reported 6,500 customers were affected by the outage, and there was no immediate estimate on when power would be restored.

Originally published July 12, 2021 at 12:31 p.m. / Updated July 12, 2021 at 3:56 p.m. with number of residents without power. In previous version, underground electrical vaults were referred to as underground transformers.

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
44
Followers
285
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Valley Glen, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Explosions#Sherman Oaks#Lafd#Shermanoaks#Ladwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy