Phoebe Bridgers Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Montreal singer/songwriter Alexandra Levy released a gorgeous, melancholy new single as Ada Lea, "hurt," last month. She's now revealed that it's the first single (and final track) off her new album, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, due out September 24 via Saddle Creek and Next Door Records. She wrote the new songs, which are inspired by Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, among other things, in an artist residency in Banff, Alberta, and recorded them with Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore, who she also worked with on her 2020 EP woman, here. "Marshall’s expertise and experience with drumming and songwriting was the perfect blend for what the songs needed," Alexandra says. "He was able to support me in a harmonic, lyrical, and rhythmic sense."