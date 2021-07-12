Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a lost year for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' sophomore LP Punisher was well-received as her star continued to rise. Looking ahead, Phoebe has shared 2021 concert dates, billed as the Reunion Tour. The newly announced tour is planned from September into October at...

zumic.com

Phoebe Bridgers
#Presales#The Reunion Tour
