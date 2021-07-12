Cancel
Plan B Passports Offers Bitcoin Tax Relief Through New Residence And Citizenship

By Nik Hoffman
bitcoinmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you would like to avoid onerous capital gains taxes after spending or selling BTC following boom cycles, then there is a service just for you. Bitcoin maximalist and entrepreneur Katie Ananina helps bitcoiners who have made significant gains on their BTC holdings to legally avoid such taxes by obtaining a second passport through her company Plan B Passports. It offers clients seven different passport options for nations with favorable tax regulations, including credentials for Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and Vanuatu, according to CNBC. Obtaining a passport to one of these countries gives someone the opportunity to bypass heftier capital gains taxes required by countries like the U.S.

