Department of Labor warns claimants of unemployment scam through text

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders who have received unemployment benefits have a few more months to use the money on state-issued debit cards, according to Maryland Department of Labor officials. Bank of America has extended the deadline for claimants to withdraw, transfer or spend any remaining funds on the debit cards from Sunday, Aug.1 to Friday, Oct. 1. After that, all cards will be deactivated. Bank of America has extended the deadline for claimants to withdraw, transfer, or use any remaining funds on their unemployment debit cards from Sunday, August 1 to Friday, October 1. For more information, please visit our FAQ's located at https://t.co/SxQ7jKGMr3 pic.twitter.com/Ejq7J51fQG — MD Department of Labor (@MD_Labor) July 28, 2021 The Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance stopped paying benefits through the debit cards in May and transitioned to direct deposit and paper checks. Anyone who was sent a debit card and can’t find it is asked to call Bank of America customer service at 855-847-2029.