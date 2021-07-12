Cancel
Department of Labor warns claimants of unemployment scam through text

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new scam targeting Maryland unemployment claimants. The Maryland Department of Labor said the scam is circulating over text message. Claimants will get a text that says it's from "BEACON Labor." It claims the person's account is on hold for verification. The DOL said you should not respond or...

