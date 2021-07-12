Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Report: Judgment Franchise May End with Lost Judgment Due to Dispute Between SEGA and Takuya Kimura’s Talent Agency

PlayStation LifeStyle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Japanese actor Takuya Kimura plays the role of street fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in the Judgment franchise. While the decision to include a recognizable actor in the series’ lead role may have seemed like a good idea at the time, rumors suggest it might also be Judgment‘s downfall. As spotted by Reddit, Japanese entertainment site Nikkan Taishu alleges a dispute between publisher SEGA and Kimura’s talent agency Johnny’s will mean the franchise will end with the upcoming Lost Judgment.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuya Kimura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega#The Judgment#Talent Agency#Japanese#Sega#Xbox Series X S#Google Stadia#Xbox One#Music Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Check Out 5 Minutes of New Lost Judgment Gameplay - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer for Lost Judgment that showcases five minutes of new gameplay. December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence.
Video GamesNME

‘Lost Judgment’ director and star discuss new gameplay features

Last month, RGG Studio had published a new video in Japanese showcasing new gameplay features in Lost Judgment. Fortunately, Sega has now translated the video, which includes an informative and entertaining chat between general director Toshihiro Nagoshi and lead actor Takuya Kimura. The developer and actor discuss the potentially “sensitive”...
Video GamesIGN

Lost Judgment Hands-On Preview

IGN went hands-on with Lost Judgment, the sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku's 2018 mystery action thriller. While the case might be different, Lost Judgment still has the same satisfying combat and off-kilter vibe that made the Yakuza franchise so famous.
Video GamesIGN

Lost Judgment Hands-On: The Fighting Spirit of Yakuza

For nearly two decades Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio toiled away on a lush vision of the Japanese criminal underworld with Yakuza. With its sprawling cast of characters, heightened drama, and multi-generational storytelling, Yakuza was a telenovela that also happened to be one of the best 3D brawlers around. In 2018,...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

New trailer and screenshots for Lost Judgment show investigative actions and minigames

Sega has released a new Japanese trailer and screenshots for Lost Judgment highlighting the various investigation activities Yagami can undertake. The footage shows how in order to carry out his detective investigations, Yagami can navigate the environment by climbing up walls, sidling on pipes, and running on rooftops. We also see more stealth-like elements such as wearing opponent costumes, knocking out guards, trailing key targets, and lockpicking. There are also chase sequences that involve some QTE-like actions to parkour towards a fleeing target.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Gameplay Trailer Shows Combat, Minigames, and More

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming Lost Judgment is just a few months away from launch, and ahead of its impending release, we’ve been getting plenty of new details to peruse and gameplay footage to look at. We recently got another major new gameplay trailer, showcasing several minutes of the game in action.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment’s Story “Deals with Various Traumas,” Localization Director Warns

Like Judgment and several Yakuza games before it, Lost Judgment is looking like it’s going to walk that fine line between being goofy and hilarious and dealing with serious and grim topics. All that we’ve seen of the game so far definitely seems to suggest that, but of course, with its school elements and skateboarding and detective dog and what have you having been highlighted in previous trailers, there are certain things that have gotten more attention than others.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Lost Judgement trailer ‘Detective’s Toolkit’ released from SEGA

Check out that trailer below. Enjoy the official details as well. Today, SEGA released a new Lost Judgment trailer titled The Detective’s Toolkit. Throughout the trailer you’ll be able to spot several new gadgets and techniques that the main character, Takayuki Yagami, will have at his disposal during the series’ toughest string of detective cases yet. Tools like the Noise Amp, Signal Detector and more can be used to gather evidence while the fluffy Detective Dog acts as the perfect fur partner to sniff out clues. Of course players can also expect an expanded combat system for when there are no other options.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Why Judgment and Yakuza Need Each Other

Rumors have been spreading that, due to some really draconian policies from a Japanese talent agency, that Sega may discontinue Yakuza spin-off series Judgment after the release of just its second title in September. To be blunt, this sucks for a multitude of reasons, and not just from the immediately obvious ones regarding certain companies stuck in the past. Judgment is the sister series that Yakuza needs, and the many ways the two complement one another must be recognized, if only to highlight the tragedy of what will be lost if one of them stops.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Detective’s Toolkit Revealed For Lost Judgment

Sega launched a new trailer for Lost Judgment today title The Detective’s Toolkit. This trailer showcases many new gadgets that protagonist Takayuki Yagami will be able to utilize in solving the series’ toughest detective cases to date. These tools include a Noise Amp, Signal Detector and many more that can be used to collect evidence while Detective Dogs acts as the perfect floofball partner to sniff out clues. Of course, there is an extensive combat system for when there are no other options.
Video Gamespsu.com

Judgment Is Now Available To Play On PlayStation Now

Judgment, the spin-off from SEGA’s Yakuza series has been made available on Sony’s streaming service, PlayStation Now until October 4, 2021 ahead of the launch for its soon to arrive sequel, Lost Judgment. A new way for players to get their hands on Judgment is great news, but arriving on...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) REVIEW – A Right Ronin Reboot

Home Gaming Game Reviews Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) REVIEW – A Right Ronin Reboot. Suiting up and getting to play as a samurai is probably one of the most influential power fantasies in all of video games. Sure, there are several award-winning games out there that let you be a fictional character in a historical setting, but what about getting to be one of the actual, historical, legendary samurai and slashing away entire armies, all while revolving around a dramatic shonen rivalry?
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Neptunia Senran Kagura Ninja Wars Coming West Later This Year

Idea Factory International announced that the crossover game between the Hyperdimension Neptunia and Senran Kagura will be coming west as Neptunia Senran Kagura Ninja Wars on PlayStation 4 in 2021. A limited-edition will be revealed at a later date. Initially titled Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyouen...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Glitchpunk is a mashup of GTA and cyberpunk

Riding the same wave that started with Cyberpunk 2077, Glitchpunk, a dystopian game similar in play style to the original Grand Theft Auto, will enter Steam Early Access soon. Glitchpunk is a cyberpunk-themed game with an old-school Grand Theft Auto 2 vibe. It will include New Baltia as the game’s first playable city. Dark Lord, the game’s development team, assures us that the game will have roughly eight hours of playtime at launch and that more content will be available soon.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Lost Judgment Gets Tons of Screenshots Showing Minigames, Play Spots, Features, & a Good Boi

Today Sega released a massive gallery of screenshots of the upcoming action game Lost Judgment, sequel of the popular Yakuza spin-off Judgment. We start with more clubs within the School Drama part of the game, and specifically with the Boxing Club, which Yagami will join in order to investigate one of the students. There he will also experience an unexpected reunion. Boxing is similar to normal fighting, but has different rules.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

United Label Working With Tails of Iron Developer Odd Bug Studio on a New Unannounced RPG

United Label, the game publisher known for other critically-acclaimed games such as 2020’s Röki, and the upcoming 2D souls-like boss rush game Eldest Souls, will be working with Odd Bug Studio to release a new unannounced RPG, after previously working with the developer on Tails of Iron, an RPG scheduled to release on September 17, 2021, for the PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy