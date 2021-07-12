Report: Judgment Franchise May End with Lost Judgment Due to Dispute Between SEGA and Takuya Kimura’s Talent Agency

Rumors have been spreading that, due to some really draconian policies from a Japanese talent agency, that Sega may discontinue Yakuza spin-off series Judgment after the release of just its second title in September. To be blunt, this sucks for a multitude of reasons, and not just from the immediately obvious ones regarding certain companies stuck in the past. Judgment is the sister series that Yakuza needs, and the many ways the two complement one another must be recognized, if only to highlight the tragedy of what will be lost if one of them stops.