Report: Judgment Franchise May End with Lost Judgment Due to Dispute Between SEGA and Takuya Kimura’s Talent Agency
Leading Japanese actor Takuya Kimura plays the role of street fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in the Judgment franchise. While the decision to include a recognizable actor in the series’ lead role may have seemed like a good idea at the time, rumors suggest it might also be Judgment‘s downfall. As spotted by Reddit, Japanese entertainment site Nikkan Taishu alleges a dispute between publisher SEGA and Kimura’s talent agency Johnny’s will mean the franchise will end with the upcoming Lost Judgment.www.playstationlifestyle.net
