Sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sells for $1.56 million

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. It's really rather surprising that no one thought of it before, but Tag Heuer just launched—and apparently sold out already—an update to its connected smart watch that is, gloriously, inspired by Super Mario. The move is a collaboration with Nintendo and touted as the first of an ongoing series with the veteran games developer. The interface of the watch has been fully redesigned in a visual language and color palette inspired by the first Super Mario Bros. game of 1985.