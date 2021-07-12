Cancel
Video Games

Sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sells for $1.56 million

By Patrick O'Rourke
mobilesyrup.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only I kept all of my videos games brand new in their original packaging and never opened them. A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 sold for an astounding $1.56 million USD (roughly $1.9 million CAD) at auction this weekend, breaking the previous record for the most expensive video game ever sold held by The Legend of Zelda selling for $870,000 USD (about 1 million CAD). An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. also sold for $660,000 USD (about $822,541 CAD) back in April.

#Super Mario 64#Super Mario Bros#Nintendo 64#Cad#Heritage Auctions
