Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone‘s fourth season will be getting a mid-season update soon to bring even more guns, maps and modes to the game. Named Season 4 Reloaded, the upcoming patch will bring back Rush, one of Black Ops 2‘s most iconic maps, along with the Paintball Mosh pit game mode as well as Capture the Flag. A new Zombies map by the name of Mauer Der Toten will also be added. Set in a sprawling Berlin block, the fresh environment will introduce a series of new enemies as well as a Wonder Weapon with four different variants.