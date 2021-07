Since the very start of the game, Call of Duty: Warzone has contained more than its fair share of bugs and glitches. Although the developers roll out updates to squash these bugs, new ones often emerge shortly after. However, some bugs have made it back into the battle royale multiple times. An example of this is the invisibility bug which has made an unwelcome return in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded. So far, many players have reported encounters with invisible players in both Verdansk ’84 and Rebirth Island.