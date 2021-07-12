Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Logansport, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0