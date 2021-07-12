Google Play Games ‘Play as you download’, new game dashboard, more announced

During the Google for Games Developer Summit today, Google announced a few new features that those who enjoy Android games use to take their experience to the next level. With the explosive growth of Android (3B active monthly devices) and Google Play (2.5B monthly active users), the company’s digital app store has breached 140B installations across the globe! With all of the games available on tap there, especially with Google Play Pass, it wants to make Play Games more enticing for all. Many have turned to gaming during the global pandemic to pass the time or as a form of escapism, so these updates should pique your interest!