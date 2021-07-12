Princess Diana's Nieces Have Something To Say About Their Late Aunt

The twin nieces of Princess Diana, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, have opened up about the "precious memories" they have of their late aunt. As the Daily Mail reported, the pair are the daughters of Diana's younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and during an interview with Hello!, Amelia and Eliza opened up about what they remember of the Princess of Wales, revealing that they were "very young" at the time of her death in 1997.