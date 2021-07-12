Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Diana's Nieces Have Something To Say About Their Late Aunt

By Sam Ramsden
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The twin nieces of Princess Diana, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, have opened up about the "precious memories" they have of their late aunt. As the Daily Mail reported, the pair are the daughters of Diana's younger brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and during an interview with Hello!, Amelia and Eliza opened up about what they remember of the Princess of Wales, revealing that they were "very young" at the time of her death in 1997.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Princess Of Wales#Unbreakable#The Daily Mail#Storm Model Management#The Little Princess Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Country
South Africa
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Try on Her 5 Majestical Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dresses

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, who is known for her connection to the fashion industry and is a friend of the Dolce & Gabbana brand, chose the Milan-based luxury house to dress her for her wedding day. Kitty Spencer married businessman and Foschini Group board chair Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, and the couple is now sharing photos by German Larkin and behind-the-scenes videos from the lead-up to their nuptials.
Relationshipstatler.com

What really happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding day

29 July 2021 will mark 40 years since the Royal Wedding of Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Taking place on a sunny summer’s day in 1981, the lavish event was complete with much pomp and ceremony – from the service at St Paul’s Cathedral to the couples’ appearance on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony – and was widely dubbed the ‘wedding of the century’.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
WorldHello Magazine

Inside Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer's pre-wedding party

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has kicked off her wedding weekend with a four-course dinner and gifts for her guests. The likes of Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Marjorie Gublemann, PR guru Simon Huck, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli, and photographer German Larkin are in the Italian city for nuptials.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring was an unusual choice

Princess Diana's sparkling sapphire engagement ring spawned countless replicas, while her original jewel is now property of the Duchess of Cambridge, after the Duke proposed with it during a holiday to Kenya in 2010. But what did the late Princess of Wales find so appealing about it?. Netflix series The...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Talks About Being Pitted Against Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson opened up this week about being pitted against Princess Diana in the tabloids decades ago, and recalled the advice her late friend used to give her. “In the ’80s, it was Diana looking beautiful, and there was fat, frumpy Fergie,” the Duchess of York told People for the magazine’s cover issue, published Friday. The outlet noted that Ferguson, nicknamed “Fergie,” was sometimes called the “Duchess of Pork” by the tabloids.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
newschain

First look at magnificent wedding dress of Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, as she marries billionaire twice her age

Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress has been revealed after she got married to billionaire fashion businessman Martin Lewis. The model, who is the daughter of Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother Earl Spencer tied the knot with the tycoon wearing a decadent Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown in Italy. Dolce and...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Diana and more brides who have worn the Spencer tiara

Lady Kitty Spencer looked beautiful on her wedding day to Michael Lewis in Rome on Saturday, wearing a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. And while the bride did not wear a tiara for her big day, many thought she would borrow the Spencer tiara, whose most famous wearer is Lady Kitty's late aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Have Adored Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Sarah Ferguson is opening up about the late Princess Diana and how she would have viewed her son's lives today. In a new cover story for People, the Duchess of York (who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie) reminisced about her friendship with the Princess of Wales and what she would have thought about her sons wives. Prince William married his college sweetheart, Kate Middleton, in 2011, while Prince Harry married then American actress Meghan Markle in 2018.
CelebritiesPeople

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Claims Legal Victory over Lie That He 'Deprived Diana of a Home'

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, is continuing to fight for his sister's legacy as the 24th anniversary of her shocking death approaches. The Earl, 57, announced Thursday that he had won a legal victory over a false claim in The Times newspaper that he'd denied Diana a home following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles (whom Diana wed at St. Paul's Cathedral in London 40 years ago today).
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Princess Diana's wedding gown secrets revealed, 40 years later

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles, the designer of her fairy-tale wedding dress is opening up to TODAY about how he kept the elaborate gown a secret. "The press would go through our (waste) bins looking for any scrap of fabric," David Emanuel said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy