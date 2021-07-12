Walt Disney World Resort Making Plans for a Magical Holiday Season in 2021
From the Walt Disney World News and written by: Jeremy. Beginning Nov. 12, festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, special merchandise and more will all be a part of the 2021 holiday season across Walt Disney World Resort. Here is a first look at the merrymaking to come this year as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the resort’s 50th anniversary.www.themainstreetmouse.com
Comments / 0