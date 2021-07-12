Walt Disney World Resort Making Plans for a Magical Holiday Season in 2021

Disney has always been known for creating original, unique experiences for all guests in their world-renowned theme parks. However, as of late Disney seems to be departing from originality in their parks, instead opting to utilize their vast range of existing characters from television and film, otherwise known as intellectual property. Intellectual property has been used throughout the theme parks since the birth of Disneyland, but more and more upcoming projects are centered around movie characters rather than brand new ideas. This trend is now extending beyond the barriers of the parks themselves into several Disney hotels, including the Polynesian Village Resort and the Contemporary just to name a few. While many are wary of intellectual property taking over, the introduction of IP could rejuvenate the Disney hotels. These are some movies and television shows that could enhance the theming of resorts around Walt Disney World.