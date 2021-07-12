COVID-19 News For Western Mass 7-12-21

(Boston, MA) – The so-called Vax Bus made several stops this weekend, part of an effort to get vaccines to as many state residents as possible. Shots are administered on the bus and no appointment is required. Upcoming stops include Fall River, Attleboro, Springfield and Pittsfield. Elsewhere in New England, recent tests by Maine’s largest hospital network indicate the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is more widespread than state findings suggest. In Rhode Island’s largest city, restaurants are marking the return of Providence Restaurants Weeks, while in New Hampshire, child care providers stand to benefit from federal recovery funds.