Singer Raye has announced that she is now an independent artist after she and her record label, Polydor, agreed to “part ways”. The decision comes after the 23-year-old shared an emotional series of posts on Twitter at the end of June, claiming Polydor was preventing her from releasing her debut album.Raye, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, said she was “sick of being slept on” since signing a four-album deal seven years ago. “Today, I am speaking to you as an independent artist,” the singer has now shared on Instagram. “Polydor and I have spoken and we have agreed to part...