LVMH’s Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – LVMH’s Moët Hennessy and Italy’s Campari have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector. In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits...

kfgo.com

