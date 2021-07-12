LVMH’s Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €686.45 ($807.59).