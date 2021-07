Back in 2019, Bentley unveiled its EXP 100 GT concept car, as a little 100th birthday present to itself. It was the brand's vision of what a fully electric GT car could look like in the far away future land of 2035. It used the same level of logic as the Back To The Future guys did when they created self-tying laces for the magical era of 2015. (Yet in 2021, we still can't send something to the printer without having to reinstall the whole damn thing every time. But we digress.)