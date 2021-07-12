Steelers cornerback Joe Haden could be on his last legs in 2021

Pittsburgh steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back dominating the NFL news cycle again this week and mostly because of a report on Tuesday that alluded to the 38-year-old now being in the best shape of his career ahead of his 18th training camp getting underway a few weeks from now. Even if Roethlisberger is indeed in the best shape of his NFL career ahead of training camp getting underway, many major media analysts and talking heads still don’t give him or the Steelers any chance whatsoever at making a serious run at a championship in 2021. The latest such major media talking head to take a shot at Roethlisberger and the 2021 Steelers is none other than Colin Cowherd.