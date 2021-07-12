Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden could be on his last legs in 2021

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Haden has had a remarkable NFL career, but here’s why he could be at the beginning of a downward spiral for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nobody ever wants to admit when it’s time to hang it up. Last year, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden had a respectable season, but there was a clear drop in play from his performance in 2019. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be on a downward spiral, it’s not a great sign from a 32-year-old cornerback.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Ike Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Bell#Pro Football Reference#Super Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLSteelers Depot

Bill Cowher Says Tommy Maddox Was Upset The Steelers Drafted Ben Roethlisberger

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year. Hope springs eternal, a chance for teams to reset, to reload, to hopefully find their quarterback of the future. For fans, it’s a thrilling weekend. For veterans on NFL teams, it’s one of the worst. A bunch of rookies possibly coming in to take away your job.
NFLSteelers Depot

Peter King On Ben Roethlisberger: This Is Going To Be His Season

I don’t know if there’s been a shift in the national media posture or if this is simply selection bias on my part, but several big-named reporters and analysts have struck a much rosier picture about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 chances. Peter King is the latest to speak optimistically about...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Here's What T.J. Watt Said About New Teammate Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is looking forward to playing alongside new teammate Melvin Ingram. The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing alongside TJ's brother, Derek Watt, for four seasons before the fullback joined the Steelers last season. “I am...
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers GM Sends Clear Message About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall in what might be his final NFL season. In fact, the latest comment from Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert makes it seem like this is “The Last Dance” for Roethlisberger. When speaking to reporters this Tuesday about Roethlisberger’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers bring back an old uniform in 2021?

With the NFL’s approval of alternate helmets for 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers could soon have a fan favorite uniform return to the fold. Between 2007 and 2011 the Pittsburgh Steelers throwback uniforms consisted of white pants, a black jersey with yellow names and numbers, and a yellow helmet, with a black facemask. These were throwbacks to the uniforms the team wore during some of the 1960s.
NFLaudacy.com

Polamalu says he’ll be back for Steelers games in 2021

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Rarely attending a Steelers reunion or attending a Steelers games period, Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu says, God willing, he will not only return to Pittsburgh, but be back for a few games in 2021. Polamalu said he hasn’t returned mainly because his kids are...
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowherd Says Roethlisberger Has Always Lacked Physical, Mental Commitment To Game

Pittsburgh steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back dominating the NFL news cycle again this week and mostly because of a report on Tuesday that alluded to the 38-year-old now being in the best shape of his career ahead of his 18th training camp getting underway a few weeks from now. Even if Roethlisberger is indeed in the best shape of his NFL career ahead of training camp getting underway, many major media analysts and talking heads still don’t give him or the Steelers any chance whatsoever at making a serious run at a championship in 2021. The latest such major media talking head to take a shot at Roethlisberger and the 2021 Steelers is none other than Colin Cowherd.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Two Steelers Leave Practice With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put on pads for the first time this summer and had two injuries during practice. Eric Ebron left Wednesday's practice early with an elbow injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin also mentioned tackle Anthony Coyle suffered a "stinger." Neither returned. The Steelers are still waiting for...
NFLNFL

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

Anthony Chickillo achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent linebacker announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons. The first five of those were spent in Pittsburgh, where he was an oft-used reserve and special teams ace after being selected in the sixth-round of the 2015 draft.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Rips Ben Roethlisberger's Work Ethic

Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly been "obsessed" with his diet and losing weight this offseason. After a disappointing finish to 2020, the 39-year-old has apparently realized he needs to get into shape. Colin Cowherd isn't buying it. On Wednesday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the host broke down why...

Comments / 0

Community Policy