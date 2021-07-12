Steelers cornerback Joe Haden could be on his last legs in 2021
Joe Haden has had a remarkable NFL career, but here’s why he could be at the beginning of a downward spiral for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nobody ever wants to admit when it’s time to hang it up. Last year, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden had a respectable season, but there was a clear drop in play from his performance in 2019. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be on a downward spiral, it’s not a great sign from a 32-year-old cornerback.stillcurtain.com
Comments / 0