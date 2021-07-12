Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The Real Reason Tomi Lahren's Tweets About Caitlyn Jenner Are Causing A Stir

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomi Lahren often gets mercilessly dragged on Twitter for her controversial views, and some of her latest tweets once again caused an uproar. The "Fox Nation" host has certainly not been shy about voicing her extreme opinions about political unrest in Cuba, Black Lives Matter, masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, and much more — comments that almost always land her in hot water on the internet. But now, there is something else that Lahren wrote on Twitter that is turning heads, and it has to do with the recent CPAC conference — and how some of fellow conservatives treated Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently running as a Republican candidate for governor of California. Lahren's July 11 tweets about the Olympian certainly made an impact on social media, but perhaps not in the way you'd think.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Tomi Lahren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Cpac#Republican#Olympian#Gillette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Immigration
Country
Cuba
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Caitlyn Jenner denies reports of pausing gubernatorial bid

Olympic gold medalist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner (R) on Friday denied reports that she is pausing her California gubernatorial bid as current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) undergoes a recall election. The denial comes after multiple news outlets reported that Jenner was pausing her campaign to film Celebrity Big...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Tomi Lahren: Maybe it's time we 'defund the Democrats'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren argued on Tuesday that it is "time to defund the Democrats" after ‘Squad’ member Rep. Cori Bush's, D-Mo., campaign filings revealed she spent $70,000 on security while pushing to defund the police. "Lawlessness at the border, excused by Democrats. Lawlessness in the streets, ignored by...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Caitlyn Jenner Deserts Gubernatorial Campaign to Star in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly spotted jet-setting to Sydney, Australia this week, at least temporarily ditching the California gubernatorial campaign trail in a bid to keep grips on her reality TV star status. According to Aussie tabloid The Advertiser, the former Olympian is required to quarantine for two weeks before filming the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, casting doubt over how she will juggle her candidacy in the special election to recall the Gov. Gavin Newsom. Filming Big Brother has traditionally taken two months, the Daily Mail reports, which throws into question how she would return home in time for the September 14 election.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene misgenders Caitlyn Jenner, calling her a ‘man in a dress’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of transphobia after she called Caitlyn Jenner a “man in a dress” in a Twitter feud.Ms Greene tweeted on Monday that the former TV star was a “man in a dress” and that Californians “deserve better” than Ms Jenner, who is running for governor.The comments deliberately misgendered Ms Jenner, who confirmed her identity as a transgender woman in 2015 and announced she was transitioning. “For all intents and purposes, I am a woman,” she said.Ms Greene wrote on Twitter: “GOP support and consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in California are playing...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Caitlyn Jenner travels to Sydney to star in the movie Big Brother

Getting to Australia is almost impossible at the moment. Except, apparently, if you are a member of the Hollywood family. There are reports that reality star Caitlyn Jenner has taken one of the few seats on the plane so she can star in the Channel 7 series. Big Brother Celebrities.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Caitlyn Jenner Reflects on Struggling With Her Identity During 1976 Montreal Olympics

Caitlyn Jenner is looking back at her time competing in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Netflix released its official trailer debut for UNTOLD on Wednesday, a five-part docuseries event that's planning to bring "fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports." Each film will dive deep into what happened beyond the headlines during events like the Olympics and the NBA Playoffs, as told by those who lived it.
California StateDelaware County Daily Times

Caitlyn Jenner hires film crew to document Governor of California run

Caitlyn Jenner has hired a film crew to document her run for Governor of California. The 71-year-old former Olympian and reality star is running for the political position, and has reportedly hired a documentary film crew to chronicle her journey. According to a report published by Politico on Friday (16.07.21),...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 47, 'joins Australia's Big Brother VIP ... and is expected to go head-to-head' with castmate Caitlyn Jenner over LGBTQ issues

Reality TV veteran Omarosa Manigault Newman is returning to the Big Brother franchise and joining the cast of Australia's Big Brother VIP, People Magazine reported on Thursday. The 47-year-old former advisor to President Donald Trump is 'expected' to clash with fellow Big Brother VIP competitor and current California gubernatorial candidate,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy