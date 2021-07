‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum Joshua Jackson’s biggest fan is his very own wife! Jodie Turner-Smith proudly stepped out while rocking a tee with her hubby’s face on it. Joshua Jackson, 43, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, are serious couple goals! The pair are so supportive of each other, which Jodie recently proved when she rocked a cropped tee with her husband’s face on it. She took to her Instagram Story on July 15 to share a selfie while wearing the T-shirt, which featured a shot of Josh from his days on the popular teen drama series Dawson’s Creek. “Bestie did you stream #DrDeath yet,” she captioned the photo of herself poking her tongue out, promoting her husband’s newest project.