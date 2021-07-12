Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

6 Cape Cod theater shows our critics say you should see

capecodtimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show: "Shipwrecked: The Amazing Adventures of Louis De Rougemont (As Told by Himself),” by Donald Margulies, presented by the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. What it's about: This is the engaging tale of 19th-century adventurer De Rougemont, whose fantasy exploits take him from European streets to a ship filled with pearl divers, to the inevitable desert isle, to the Australian Outback, and eventually back to the land of Queen Victoria. It’s a bit of old-fashioned storytelling wrapped in a sleek and modern package.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
West Harwich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#European#Mexican#Spanish#Cctc#Division St#The Chatham Drama Guild#Jack Stephanie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

Summer reading: 5 more new books by Cape Cod authors

“That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner (2021, Atria Books) Bestselling author and former journalist Weiner is back with another beach read (her 16th book) that this time explores the past, future and friendships as main character Daisy Shoemaker moves between Weiner’s own home grounds of Philadelphia and the Outer Cape. The plot involves a dissatisfied professional cook, mom and wife Daisy who is intrigued when she starts getting emails meant for a woman with a similar address. Weiner’s in-person appearances this summer will include Aug. 10 for Nantucket Book Festival in a “Cocktails, Conversation, & Couture” event with the island’s own queen of beach reads Elin Hilderbrand.
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

What should you watch at Woods Hole Film Festival? Here are 10 ideas

Woods Hole Film Festival’s 30th year, running Saturday through Aug. 7, has a schedule of 52 feature-length and 98 short films from 22 countries, more than half directed by women. The festival puts a spotlight on films and filmmakers with ties to New England, music, politics and science — including...
MoviesCape Cod Chronicle

Theater Review: Maya Mouse' At Cape Rep A Kids' Show That Appeals To Everyone

If you have been wanting to take your children to see live theater, perhaps for the first time or after a long hiatus due to COVID, Cape Rep’s summer-long professional children’s show “The Fantastical House of Maya Mouse” is the perfect opportunity. The 50-minute, truly nonstop comedy centers around Maya,...
Nantucket, MAcapecodtimes.com

'Everybody is a part of it': Jay Craven's latest movie became Nantucket community project

Trying to keep track of the necessary thank-you credits at the end of his movies wakes filmmaker Jay Craven up in the middle of the night. He’s sure he’s going to forget someone. At the end of his latest movie — showing for the Woods Hole Film Festival virtually over eight days starting Saturday, and in-person Monday — that final list includes more than 100 people, companies and organizations.
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Married couple makes connections in "The Cake" roles

PROVINCETOWN – Baker Della is far “too busy” to make her recently-out lesbian goddaughter a cake for her wedding. Della, of course, isn't too busy. She just doesn't want to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, and her husband, plumber Tim could not agree more. In Della and...
Dennis, MAcapecodtimes.com

Readers' choices: 5 top places to get a lobster roll on Cape Cod

When we asked Cape Cod Times readers to choose their favorite lobster rolls, we were pleasantly surprised to see the top vote-getters in our unscientific poll were well distributed, geographically, throughout the Cape. That means you'll find a recommendation for lobster rolls pretty close by no matter where you are...
AnimalsPosted by
Salon

In Cape Cod, new efforts to coexist with sharks

On a windy morning in March, two older surfers at LeCount Hollow Beach, on Cape Cod, look out at the gray Atlantic. They are scanning the water closest to shore for seals, with whom they increasingly have to share the frigid water, which can dip as low as 37 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. The seals are a growing demographic. They have been rebounding since the 1970s, after almost being hunted to extinction. They are recolonizing what was once their native habitat, migrating seasonally up and down the coast. The surfers, too, have started to migrate, with many now surfing exclusively in the winter — not to avoid the crowds in this popular summer tourist destination, but to avoid another growing demographic: great white sharks.
Massachusetts Statepurewow.com

The 12 Most Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts

As any student of American history already knows, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was one of the O.G. states to join the union way back in 1788. It also gets props for being the first to write and adopt a constitution. While Boston has been the capital and main city since its founding, Beantown isn’t the only destination worth visiting. Massachusetts is teeming with small towns steeped in hundreds of years of history. Of course, you don’t have to be a scholar or have a penchant for the past to appreciate the enchanting communities scattered across the Bay State. After all, it packs a punch in terms of great food, shopping, beautiful beaches and seaside pursuits.
Wellfleet, MAcapecodtimes.com

Curious Cape Cod: How to cook a lobster

WELLFLEET-- I was layering seaweed on hot rocks for the annual Curious Clambake, when a sudden gust lifted the smoldering vegetation high above the beach. A passing banner plane, dragging a sign about organic vodka, was immediately covered with slimy, warm tendrils and strangely, the ad copy on the streamer was transformed into the following message:
Nantucket, MAcapeandislands.org

An Odd Duck is Visiting Cape Cod

In this relatively slow birding week, the lingering big story is that of the mysterious bird illness affecting states to our south, and whether it will come to Massachusetts. There are still no confirmed cases known for New England, but Mass Wildlife is now urging everyone take down their bird feeders out of an abundance of caution. At least one suspicious but unconfirmed case of a fledgling robin with symptoms matching the mystery disease has been reported to a wildlife rehabilitator in Eastern MA, but none on Cape Cod so far. If you see any birds with crusted eyes and unsteady behavior, please report them to the state at the link that will be on the Bird Report website. It has mostly affected robins, grackles, Blue Jays, and starlings, but several other common species as well. Some sources say hummingbird feeders are ok to leave up, but make sure to keep them clean.
RestaurantsPosted by
Boston

The best ice cream shops on Cape Cod

A vacation to the Cape isn't complete without at least a few scoops of ice cream. If you visited the Cape and didn’t eat ice cream, did you even go?. The popular summer getaway is a bastion for ice cream fans, with dozens of parlors and roadside stands dotting the 65-mile-long destination. For those who call Cape Cod home, the abundance of quality ice cream is just another way of life. We swear we’re not jealous.
Wellfleet, MAprovidencejournal.com

Customers behaving badly: Cape Cod visitors urged to 'pack their patience'

DENNIS — A sign greeting customers at the front door of Dennis Village Mercantile reads: "Masks optional. Kindness required." The Merc, as it's affectionately known, is fully staffed, according to manager Chrissy Hurley, but employees have faced challenging times — and customers — this summer. “We’re just so busy," said...
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape Cod restaurants: Brothers serve eclectic food, local flair when you ride The Rail

At The Rail, a new restaurant in Orleans on the way to Nauset Beach, "locally grown" refers to the chef as well as much of the food and drink. "Both Cameron and I started working at The (Chatham) Squire when we were teenagers," said chef Tyler Hadfield, 27. He opened The Rail in mid-April with his brother Cameron Hadfield, 29, who manages The Rail's bar and dining service.
Provincetown, MABoston Globe

There’s a surge in COVID on the Cape. Should you cancel your vacation?

There’s an alarming surge in COVID-19 on the Cape during the height of the summer tourism season. At least 132 people — most of whom were vaccinated — have been infected by an outbreak in Provincetown since July 1. And a nursing home in West Yarmouth reported up to 33 residents and staff with the virus on Tuesday, some of whom were also vaccinated.
Eastham, MAForbes

Make Viking Shores Motel In Eastham Your Cape Cod Hideaway

Who doesn’t love spending summer days and nights on Cape Cod? It doesn’t get any better than on the Lower Cape – and I’ll tell you why in a minute. When it comes to hotel/motel accommodations, when you go to the Lower Cape Cod area, be prepared. Most of the accommodations there are small mom-and-pop operations that haven’t been renovated since the Kennedy administration. President Kennedy, if you didn’t know already, was responsible for signing the law that created the Cape Cod National Seashore. This is why the area is famous for pristine, stunning beaches, with no overdevelopment allowed on this nearly 30-mile stretch of Lower Cape Cod. No big hotels; no chain hotels; no big-box stores; no franchises (except for one Dunkin Donuts in Wellfleet, which has disgruntled more than a few area residents). By design, there’s nothing ritzy and glitzy about this area – just rugged natural beauty. Including beautiful, clean, clear kettle ponds that are perfect to swim in, to rinse off the saltwater.
Performing Artsinparkmagazine.com

Sherman Brothers’ musical legacy included in formation of new theatrical company

Celebrated songwriter/producer Robert J. Sherman and finance professionals Bret Goldin and Andrew Kaplan announced the formation of Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd., a musical theatre and entertainment company. The new company is poised to bring the award-winning and critically acclaimed theatrical productions of Robert J. Sherman, The Sherman Brothers and Al Sherman to stage, screen and streaming. Plans for music publishing and licensing of select songs and projects from the beloved Sherman family legacy portfolio best known for film scores including “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and theme park songs such as “It’s a Small World (After All)” are also underway.
AnimalsBoston Globe

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 13) as reported to Mass Audubon. A brown booby was photographed from a whale watch boat on Stellwagen Bank. A swallow-tailed kite was reported from Mashpee again. Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a common murre, a razorbill, a royal tern, a black tern, 250...

Comments / 0

Community Policy