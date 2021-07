Westland's four-candidate mayor race — originally a five-candidate race — is one of the most competitive the city has seen in a long time. Daniel Beier, Councilwoman Tasha Green, Edward Pruett and Mayor Bill Wild have spent the spring and summer courting voters and hearing from residents. As Aug. 3, Election Day, inches closer, all are preparing to be one of the two candidates who will make the final stretch toward November elections, when the final decision by voters will be made.