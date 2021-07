Smart locks—or smart deadbolts, more accurately—can automatically lock and unlock doors for you, allow you to check whether they’re bolted and operate them remotely, and provide access to people who may be visiting or performing work while you’re not home. In most cases you can also get notifications or check the history to see who has accessed your door, as well as manage or restrict access. If you’ve ever considered getting a smart lock but didn’t know where to start, were worried about changing out your deadbolt or lockset, or were unsure about compatibility with your home security system, read on. We’ve tested a range of smart locks available now and covered the basics to help sort out which is the best option for you.