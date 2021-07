SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track scorching heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are again in effect for all of the viewing area Thursday and you should expect this through the weekend. In fact, the hottest weather we have seen all summer is likely this weekend with high temperatures that should cross into triple digits. Like yesterday there will only be limited chances for relief in the form of showers from Mother Nature. Our next real chance for rain will come next week on Monday as we are tracking a front that will clip the ArkLaTex bringing widespread rain and a brief drop in our temperatures. But while our temperatures will drop expect the humidity to stay high across the region.