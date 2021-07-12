Cancel
Memphis, TN

12-year-old missing since May considered endangered, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 17 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a 12-year-old who has been missing since May.

Narcoria Richmond was last seen on May 27 in the 3400 block of Wingwood Lane.

According to a release, Richmond told her grandmother that when she woke up, she (Richmond) would be gone. Richmond was.

The girl is believed to be in L.A. with her relatives and considered to be endangered, police said.

If you have any information, contact Memphis Police at 545-2677.

