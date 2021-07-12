NCIS: New Orleans Alum Zoe McLellan Allegedly Disappears With Her Son

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNCIS: New Orleans -Zoe McLellan Had Previous Custody Issues. While the CBS star didn’t stay long with the show, most people agree that NCIS New Orleans is probably where people remember her from. She acted in a lot of other titles and seemed popular in JAG. Dirty Sexy Money saw another appearance, and of course, people might also recall her from Designated Survivor as Kendra Daynes for one season. However, most people probably recall her because her husband, Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain ended up inside on serious charges of child abuse.

