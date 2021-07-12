Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Her Life Today

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be on cloud nine since they got back together after she and Alex Rodriguez pulled the plug on their engagement. Affleck raised plenty of eyebrows at the end of April when he was allegedly spotted outside of Lopez's home in a white Cadillac SUV, but a source told Page Six at the time they were "just friendly." Bennifer 2.0 continued to fuel the rumor mill when they flew to Montana in May for a romantic getaway where they attended a party and made plenty of time for pools and hot tubs. It looks like Affleck was trying really hard to impress his former flame!