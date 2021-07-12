Inside April Ross's Marriage To Bradley Keenan

Finding good partners who help elevate and complement April Ross's game has been integral to the beach volleyball player's career. After earning a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics with her teammate Jen Kessy, Ross teamed up with Kerri Walsh Jennings, and took home a bronze in the 2016 Olympics, per E!. In preparation for the Tokyo Games, Ross decided to take a risk and found a new partner, Alix Klineman. The two-time Olympic medalist served up the idea while the duo was out for drinks. "We both have, you know, a drink or two ... And she's like, 'By the way, I'm gonna need a partner for the next Olympics.' And she just kind of looks at me," Klineman told E! on July 1. These partnerships have bred titles and a lucrative career for Ross, but she has also maintained a successful off-court partnership.