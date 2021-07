Prince George charmed royal watchers when he appeared with his parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, at the Euro Championship at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Dressed in a blue blazer and striped tie, just like his dad, George clearly shared his father's enthusiasm for the game and he was ecstatic when England scored the first goal, despite the match taking a turn from there. The third in line to the throne even mimicked William's gestures as they cheered on England (and had the same disappointed and stoic reaction when his home team lost to Italy).