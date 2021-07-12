Why Joking About Your Child's Crush or Romantic Interests Can Be Harmful

Even the most progressive parent can hear problematic stuff come out their own mouth sometimes. But, really, how harmful is a joke about your and your bestie's kids marrying each other someday? "He's my future son-in-law" or "Those two are future husband and wife" are tongue-in-cheek predictions many of us have made without thinking too hard about what they mean. But the damage from pushing heterosexual norms on our kids is real, experts say, especially if they're LGBTQ+.