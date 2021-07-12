Cancel
Marceline, MO

Train derails north of Marceline

Linn County Leader
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 9 p.m., on Thursday a BNSF train with 35 cars derailed northeast of the Marceline city limits. A statement from BNSF about the incident reads: "BNSF can confirm that at approximately 9 p.m. CT on July 8 a train carrying mixed freight derailed multiple cars near Marceline, Missouri. There were no injuries to our crew as a result of this incident. A total of 35 cars were found to have derailed. BNSF responders are on scene and have already cleared the majority of the derailed cars. Our primary focus is to address any safety issues. A cleanup of the site is ongoing and an investigation is underway."

www.linncountyleader.com

