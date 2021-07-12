Cancel
Student charged with putting Hitler quote in school yearbook

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old has been charged with computer crimes after police say he hacked into a database and put a quote from Adolf Hitler into a Connecticut high school yearbook. The teen was a student at Glastonbury high school, where the quote appeared in May beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate, police said.

