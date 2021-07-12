Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Primetime Emmys 2021 Host Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS made a full slate of announcements on Monday, including naming the host for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the network's hit sitcom The Neighborhood, will host the ceremony to honor the best in television during the 2020-2021 season. The Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominees and their guests will be in attendance, in contrast to last year's audience-free ceremony at the Staples Center.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Beth Behrs
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime#Cbs#Neighborhood#The Microsoft Theatre#Nbc#Abc#Televisionacad#Cbs#Covid#Emmys Com#The Steve Harvey Show#Midwestern#Ncis#Popculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosPopculture

Why Did 'The View' Host Barbara Walters Leave the Daytime Talk Show?

The View has experienced countless host changes since it premiered on ABC in August 1997, but there was no bigger departure than Barbara Walters in 2014. That year, Walters, now 91, chose to retire from the daytime talk show. The legendary journalist made the decision on her own terms. Unlike other departures from the show, there was no drama behind Walters' choice. Walters was 85 when she retired from The View.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Cedric the Entertainer will become only the second Black man to host the Emmys solo after Bryant Gumbel, who hosted in 1997 also for CBS

"If that blows your mind, consider the fact that only one person of color — one — has even had the opportunity to share the stage at the Emmy Awards since Gumbel’s stint in 1997 — Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che when he co-hosted with 'Weekend Update' collaborator Colin Jost in 2018," says Libby Hill. She notes that Cedric the Entertainer will also be one of the more experienced Emmy hosts having helmed the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards,
TV Showsb969fm.com

DVR Alert! Here’s What’s on TV Today

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...
Theater & DanceTennessee Tribune

Cedric the Entertainer Named Emmy Host

NASHVILLE, TN — CBS has tabbed the star of “The Neighborhood” as host for the upcoming Emmy Awards telecast. Cedric the Entertainer will assume those duties for the 73rd Primetime Emmys. The next night most likely will be the start of a new season for his show“The Neighborhood,” which will also help launch CBS’ fall season.
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry O'Connell Reveals in New Photo How He's 'Getting Close' to 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

Jerry O'Connell is "getting close," and perhaps a little too comfortable, with his new The Talk family. This week, it was announced that the actor and TV personality, who has frequently guest-hosted the CBS chat show in recent months, will join The Talk as a permanent co-host following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and according to O'Connell's most recent social media post, he and his new co-hosts are getting along just fine.
TV & VideosHBO Watch

HBO Content Nominated for 130 Primetime Emmy Awards

HBO is known for providing audiences with quality entertainment, so it’s no surprise that the network always does quite well at the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year, HBO won more Emmy Awards than any other network, bringing home 30 trophies for outstanding contributions to the television industry. It looks like more awards are in HBO’s future. This year marks the nineteenth time that HBO received more nominations than any other television network for shows like Lovecraft Country and Mare of Easttown. HBO Max, HBO’s new(ish) streaming service, helped HBO amass nominations with offerings exclusive to the site like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves. Together, HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 Emmy nominations– not too shabby!
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

73rd Primetime Emmys are set to make diversity history

Only two people of color have ever won the Emmy in the same category in back to back years: Bill Cosby and Charles S. Dutton. Maya Rudolph has a chance to join that list. Pose's Mj Rodriguez has already made headlines for becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category. And Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins could become the first openly non-binary actor to pick up an acting award.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Our Favorite Olympic-Themed TV Episodes

With the Summer Olympics officially underway, all eyes are on Tokyo as the world’s premier athletes gather for two weeks of intense competition. The 2020 Tokyo Games feature plenty of veteran athletes, including gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, and tennis legend Novak Djovokic, alongside new sports like skateboarding and the return of baseball and softball. And, of course, the games are taking place under the specter of COVID-19, which threatens to derail even the best-laid plans.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheWrap

Dan Abrams to Host Nightly Primetime Show on NewsNation

Former “Live PD” host Dan Abrams is joining NewsNation with his own nightly primetime show, as the former WGN America undergoes a major expansion of hours. Additionally, “GMA Weekend” host Adrienne Bankert is joining the cable channel to anchor a new three-hour weekday morning news show called “Morning in America.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Champion Rubbing Fans the Wrong Way Because of This Personality Quirk

LeVar Burton isn't the only person generating plenty of buzz online amid this week's Jeopardy! episodes. As The Reading Rainbow host stepped out for his guest hosting debut, contestant Matt Amodio stole the spotlight, but for all of the wrong reasons. The PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut has been dominating the game, but one weird quirk viewers have picked up on has rubbed Jeopardy! fans the wrong way.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host LeVar Burton Reveals His Optimism for Landing Full Time Hosting Gig

LeVar Burton, this week’s “Jeopardy!” guest host, was all in on the chance to take his best shot at getting the job on a full-time basis. In some ways, Burton took on an Outsider mentality and went for what he wanted. Ahead of his first “Jeopardy!” show appearing on Monday, he talked about how his optimism helped him in an article with The Seattle Times.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Revival Set at BET Plus

The comedy series is returning for a six-episode limited revival at the streamer, with Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long all returning. The new series will also feature a range of celebrity guest stars like the original series. Past guest stars have included Shaquille O’Neal, Johnny Depp, Trey Songz, Wanda Sykes, Conan O’Brien, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Nia Long, and Terry Crews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy