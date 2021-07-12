Primetime Emmys 2021 Host Revealed
CBS made a full slate of announcements on Monday, including naming the host for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the network's hit sitcom The Neighborhood, will host the ceremony to honor the best in television during the 2020-2021 season. The Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominees and their guests will be in attendance, in contrast to last year's audience-free ceremony at the Staples Center.popculture.com
Comments / 0