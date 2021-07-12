‘iDOS’ app lets you install Windows 3.1 on your iPad — here’s how to do it
Fast Company tech editor Harry McCracken has figured out a way to install a classic version of Windows, version 3.1 to be exact, on the iPad. Using an app called iDOS, you can install the traditional desktop environment with support for third-party applications on an iPad. How-to Geek‘s Benj Edwards has put together a step-by-step guide on how to get Windows 3.1 up and running on your iPad using iDOS.9to5mac.com
Comments / 0