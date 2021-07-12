‘iDOS’ app lets you install Windows 3.1 on your iPad — here’s how to do it

Apple has never been big on customization, but since the iOS 14 update last year, it's finally possible to change the look of your home screen to make it as pretty (or "aesthetic") as you want. You can change the size and color of your app icons, customize your wallpaper and even tie everything together into an overall theme. Creating an "aesthetic" iPhone home screen is still a popular trend, but you need to follow a few steps to make it happen, with the aid of two apps.