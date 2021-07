It’s a great night for pitching as all four teams boast a powerful arm on the mound. Gwinnett had Kyle Wright on the mound as he looks to continue some recent good work - his last start saw him go six innings and gave up just two earned runs on four hits. Victor Vodnik gets the ball for the Mississippi Braves who looks to rebound after a rough pair of starts that have seen him last just a total of two innings where he has given up seven earned runs. Meanwhile over in Rome A.J. Puckett looks to continue his strong 2021 that has seen him accumulate a 3.23 ERA in 13 games so far. A.J.’s last start was on July 15th where he went seven innings of two-hit baseball where he gave up zero runs. And finally, Joey Estes looks to continue his strong 2021 campaign where he has a 2.98 ERA in 13 starts.