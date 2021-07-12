Cancel
Bishop Michael Fisher places retired priest on administrative leave

Cover picture for the articleThe Diocese of Buffalo recently became aware of an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act by an individual who alleges she was abused as a child in the early 1980s at parish of St. Matthew by Rev. Msgr. Leo McCarthy (88), a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, who continues to assist in parish ministry. The complaint was not served on the diocese, but was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints.

