The information in this preliminary terms supplement is not complete and may be changed. Royal Bank of Canada is offering Auto-Callable Contingent Coupon Barrier Notes (the “Notes”) linked to the lesser performing of three equity indices (each, a “Reference Index” and collectively, the “Reference Indices”). The Notes are our senior unsecured obligations, will pay a quarterly Contingent Coupon at the rate and under the circumstances specified below, and will have the terms described in the documents described above, as supplemented or modified by this terms supplement.