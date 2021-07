With success, comes expectations. After a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, fans aren’t just expecting playoffs anymore; they’re thinking about championships, and the decisions made over the next month will likely decide if that’s possible. This is a pivotal offseason for Travis Schlenk and company, and while a lot of the focus will be on John Collins, who is scheduled to hit restricted free agency, I have my eye on another situation brewing — a Kevin Huerter extension.