Seven members of the Loras College women’s lacrosse team were honored for the academic achievements as All-Academic selections by the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference (MWLC). Seniors Kayla Tilkes (’21) and Katlynne Wolf (’21) became four-time honorees while junior Clare Brunn (’22) earned her third career award, sophomores Marianne Gleason (’23), Erin Conley (’23), and Jenna Jager (’23) all earned their second and Tanner Carter (’24) capped off her first season with the academic nod.