Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, who turned himself in to Lubbock police on Friday, July 9th, has now been charged with murder out of San Angelo. KAMC News reports that at 1:16 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, San Angelo police responded to the Inn of the Conchos, located in the 2000 block of North Bryant, in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 41-year-old Daniel Chandler, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

