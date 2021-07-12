Crews respond to structure on fire in Seattle's University District

(SEATTLE) A building in Seattle’s University District caught fire Monday morning, sending heavy smoke over the area, KOMO News reports.

Around 10:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the scene located in the 5200 block of University Way Northeast on multiple reports of a structure on fire.

David Cuerpo, of the Seattle Fire Department, said a man and woman inside the building managed to escape uninjured.

Firefighters went inside the building to see if anyone else was still inside, but quickly left after the roof started to collapse. According to Cuerpo, it’s currently unknown if anyone else was inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.